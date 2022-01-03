Landlord tortures peasant for cutting his grass

Police said officials of Raja Ram police station arrived, upon receiving information on helpline 15. Image: File

SHUJAABAD: An influential landlord subjected a poor peasant to severe torture for cutting his grass in Shahpur Abha area of Sujaabad, Punjab, Bol news reported on Monday.

Police said an ear of the 24-year-old farmer was ripped off while the landlord also tortured the young man’s sons.

Read more: Young boy tortured to death in Sargodha

Police said officials of Raja Ram police station arrived, upon receiving information on helpline 15, and shifted the victim to the Civil Hospital.

A plea for the case has been registered by family members of the peasant. While raids are being carried out to arrest the suspects.

On November 30, 2021, a 13-year-old boy had passed away after being allegedly assaulted by the owner of the house where he used to work in Sargodha.

Bol news channel had quoted police sources as saying that Arsalan Ali used to work at Nasir Bhatti’s house.

Read more: NA standing committee defers torture, custodial death bill till next sitting

Relatives of the victim had said that when they went to pick up the child one day ago, the owners of the house had refused to send him with them. “This morning, when a rickshaw driver brought the child, froth was coming out of his mouth. We took the boy to the Civil Hospital, where doctors said the juvenile had died,” they had said.