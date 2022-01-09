Law and order improves, but at a price

KARACHI: The security situation in Karachi reportedly remained stable in 2021. The gradual improvement in the law-and-order situation elevated the metropolis’ position to 106 in the World Crime Index, as per a report issued by the police authorities.

In 2020 the metropolis was at number 88 while in 2016 it ranked at 26.

However, the considerably more stable situation came at a price, as 13 police officials embraced martyrdom in their fight against hardened criminals. Moreover, 56 policemen reportedly suffered severe injuries in the line of duty.

It was indeed a very significant year for the police as 46 suspected dacoits were killed in encounters while 988 others including convicted criminals were arrested. During 2021, the police launched a massive campaign against drug peddlers and arrested as many as 10,780 persons involved in the heinous crime. A total number of 69 interprovincial suspected drug dealers were also brought to book. The police even apprehended two members of an international drug smugglers’ network.

The law enforcers also recovered more than 1,886 kilogrammes (kg) of hashish, more than 99kg of heroin, more than 110kg of ice drug (crystal meth) and more than 86kg of opium. Meanwhile, during a crackdown on the gutka and mawa manufacturers, some 4,882 suspects were arrested and a large number of illicit substances were seized.

The data shared by the police revealed that 1,713 suspects were sentenced by courts of law in 2021. Among them 12 convicts were sentenced to death while 12 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The police also managed to recover money allegedly looted from a private bank in the Karachi’s South district. The alleged dacoits who looted Rs200 million from the bank were also arrested. The police, with the assistance of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the high-profile murder incident of Irfan Mehar, who had served as secretary of the Sindh Bar Council.

On the other hand, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrested 195 gangs of car and motorcycle lifters consisting of 4,217 members and recovered 277 cars and 3,563 motorcycles. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit arrested 704 suspects involved in bank robberies. The unit also recovered prize bonds worth Rs20m from an alleged dacoit and returned it to the owner in the jurisdiction of Jamshed Quarters. The Anti-Violent Crime Cell also arrested 200 suspected criminals including 81 suspects involved in kidnappings for ransom. The police managed to recover 51 male victims from the kidnappers while three were killed during the operation.

The traffic police booked more than 3.7 million persons for allegedly violating traffic rules during 2021. The police also provided assistance in various fire accidents in Karachi along with the firefighters. They also made security arrangements during public events such as the annual religious gatherings and cricket matches. In addition to this, the police reportedly provided assistance to the citizens who were affected during heavy rains in the metropolis.