LESCO launches mobile app with different features to facilitate consumers

LAHORE: The electricity distribution company, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Monday launched a mobile application ‘LESCO Light’ with different features to facilitate its consumers.

The inaugural ceremony of the application was attended by CEO LESCO Chaudhry Muhammed Ameen, Chairman Board of Directors Zahoor Hussain Syed, BOD members and all operation heads as well as media persons in Lahore.

The LESCO spokesperson said through the app, consumers could easily contact with the company.

Director General IT at LESCO Imtiaz Rasool briefed the event about features of the application. The spokesperson said Zahoor Hussain Syed officially launched the application on this occasion.

It is pertinent here to mention that the LESCO customers could pay bills online through the application, apply for new connection and register complaint. The LESCO supplies electricity to Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur districts.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in a tweet said the LESCO launched the application as a part of the drive to make distribution companies more responsive to customers.

Hammad Azhar said the app will in the first phase be available for android only but will be extended for Iphones too in a few weeks.

“Its features include lodging complaints, tracking complaints, billing info, applications for new connection, tax certificates etc,” he tweeted.

He said on the successful operation and running in the LESCO, all other distribution companies would follow this model.