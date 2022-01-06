Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:02 am

LHC asks WCLA to submit reply about illegal construction

Walled City of Lahore Authority. Image: File

The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on a petition questioning illegal construction in the walled city and for the conservation of heritage.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Lubna Saleem submitted that an illegal construction of a commercial plaza at main road of Shah Alam Gate was being carried out without obtaining proper approval from the authorities concerned including the WCLA.

The counsel said the illegal construction of the respondents was not only causing damage to petitioner’s property but also violating the relevant provisions of the Walled City of Lahore Act, 2012.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik — A fiercely opposed judge

She submitted that the actions of the respondents were also clear violation of the SOPs of the construction of high-rise building in the walled city that could endanger the lives of the citizens.

She pointed out that when the petitioner complained against the illegal construction, the WCLA got an FIR lodged but no further action had been taken against the respondents.

The counsel argued that the Act provided that no person shall erect or re-erect a building or commence to erect or re-erect a building except with the previous sanction of the authority in the prescribed manner.

She said the respondents had demolished an old building and started construction without prior sanction of the WCLA, therefore, it had power to take action against them.

Read more: Killing of PAT workers: LHC to take up pleas challenging formation of new JIT

Additional Advocate General Umair Khan Niazi objected to the maintainability of the petition being premature on the ground that FIR had been lodged against the delinquents.

Justice Jawad Hassan, however, observed that the case related to the conservation of the heritage of the walled city of Lahore and points raised therein needed consideration.

The judge admitted the petition for regular hearing and directed the law officer to submit reports and para-wise comments on behalf of the respondents by Feb 8. The judge also directed the WCLA to implement the provisions of its Act.

