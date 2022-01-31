LHC grants bail to accused involved in bogus cheque case

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to an accused involved in Rs. 11 million bogus cheque case and ordered his immediate release from jail.

Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem issued the order on the bail petition filed by ​​accused Malik Khalid Mahmood.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik appeared on behalf of the accused and argued that the business transaction between the two parties was admitted and the rendition of accounts case was also pending between the parties in the civil court. He pointed out that according to the law, the punishment in bogus cheque cases is only 3 years and it is considered a bailable offence. He said Baghbanpura police had arrested the accused five months ago and is still behind the bars.

The counsel said the Supreme Court has delivered a new decision on the cheque in a business transaction.

Opposing the bail petition, the complainant’s counsel said the accused was involved in different cases of bogus cheque and his bail petition should be dismissed.

After hearing the case, the court allowed the bail petition and ordered his release from the jail.