Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:20 pm

LHC seeks explanation from Punjab Police for FIR on dead woman’s complaint

A view of building of Lahore High Court. Image: lhc.gov.pk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Punjab Police for lodging a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of a woman who passed away 16 years ago.

A citizen named Muhammad Akbar filed a petition in LHC, challenging the registration of a case against him on the complaint of Fehmida Arshad who died 16 years ago.

As the hearing commenced, the court wondered as to how a case could be registered on the complaint of a deceased person.

Read more: Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on negative DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Motra police station in Sialkot had registered a case against the petitioner in 2021 on the charges of trespassing and stealing bags of fertiliser from the fields of the plaintiff.

The counsel presented the death certificate of the female complainant before the court. He pointed out that Fehmida Arshad had died in 2005 but the police registered a case on her complaint. The lawyer urged the court to cancel the fake and baseless FIR.

Read more: Increase in PAS quota: LHC asks federal, provincial govts to submit replies

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan directed the police to come up with an explanation and adjourned the hearing till February 15.

Read More

3 hours ago
NCOC bans indoor dining, weddings for cities with Covid positivity rate over 10%

As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country...
3 hours ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to 'unite' for South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition parties to reach...
4 hours ago
Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train...
5 hours ago
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Imran Khan's future in doubt

KARACHI: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her...
5 hours ago
UAE FM visits Pakistan Pavilion, condoles demise of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi attack

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs...
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan affirms Pakistan's solidarity with UAE after recent attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

26 seconds ago
Stars that joined the NFT Auction market with their Originals

It can be difficult to trace the originality of artworks. With new...
Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms
8 mins ago
Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms ranked from most to least prevalent

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms: According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan is...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
11 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
QAR TO PKR
14 mins ago
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600