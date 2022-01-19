LHC seeks explanation from Punjab Police for FIR on dead woman’s complaint

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Punjab Police for lodging a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of a woman who passed away 16 years ago.

A citizen named Muhammad Akbar filed a petition in LHC, challenging the registration of a case against him on the complaint of Fehmida Arshad who died 16 years ago.

As the hearing commenced, the court wondered as to how a case could be registered on the complaint of a deceased person.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Motra police station in Sialkot had registered a case against the petitioner in 2021 on the charges of trespassing and stealing bags of fertiliser from the fields of the plaintiff.

The counsel presented the death certificate of the female complainant before the court. He pointed out that Fehmida Arshad had died in 2005 but the police registered a case on her complaint. The lawyer urged the court to cancel the fake and baseless FIR.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan directed the police to come up with an explanation and adjourned the hearing till February 15.