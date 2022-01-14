Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Our Correspondent

14th Jan, 2022. 05:55 pm

LHC stops FIA from taking coercive measures against ex-FIA director general

A file photo of the Lahore High Court.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking coercive measures against the former director-general of the agency Bashir Memon in three pending investigations relating to money laundering, fraud and human trafficking.

Bashir Memon approached the LHC through his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq and pleaded that the FIA was investigating three different charges against the former head of the agency, including aiding and abetting, and had summoned Omar Farooq Zahoor, the ex-husband of model Sofia Mirza.

Read more: Shehbaz challenges FIA’s probe into money laundering case in Lahore High Court

It is alleged that Memon aided and abetted Omar Farooq in illegally taking children abroad while the case of their custody was pending. The counsel argued before the court that all the inquiries initiated against his client were baseless and politically motivated. He said there was likelihood the agency would arrest his client to victimise him.

The lawyer pointed out that the FIA did not name him directly in all three cases. He said that Bashir Memon was not given the record of three cases against him.

The lawyer also expressed concern that in addition to the three cases, former DG may be implicated in more cases. The lawyer requested the court to direct the FIA to provide the documents of all the cases under the Access to Information Act.

Read more: FIA alerted UK’s National Crime Agency to begin an investigation into TikToker Hareem Shah

After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Amjad Rafiuq restrained the FIA from taking coercive measures against the petitioner till the final decision of the petition. The court also sought a response from the FIA on the petition of their former chief and adjourned further proceedings till February 3. Bashir Memon is currently on interim bail from the sessions court.

