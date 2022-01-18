The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought personal appearance of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment in connection with the bail petition of an accused who allegedly caused huge loss to the national kitty by carrying out registration of thousands of vehicles after tempering and forging official documents.

A two-member bench led by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem was hearing the bail petition of Abdul Waheed Mayo. The court expressed displeasure over the investigation officer for submitting a vague reply and asked him why he did not arrest the culprits.

Additional Prosecutor General informed the court that the accused registered vehicles by making fake auction vouchers, pleading that he did not deserve the concession of bail.

Accused Abdul Waheed, an employee of Excise Department, has approached the court seeking pre-arrest bail. He is accused of registering thousands of vehicles in excise department through fake vouchers. He pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case at the behest of his seniors as they had nourished grudge against him.

After hearing arguments, the court summoned the DG ACE in person along with the record.