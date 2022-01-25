Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

Maintainability of plea seeking meeting with Aafia Siddiqui questioned

Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Image: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted time to counsel of Dr Fozia Siddiqui for preparation to argue on maintainability of her petition seeking direction for the federal government for arranging her and other family members’ meeting with her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui has been serving 86-year-imprisonment sentence awarded by a US court for allegedly assaulting US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Read more: Dr. Aafia Siddiqui assault case: Pakistan files complaint with US

Advocate Khurrum Lakhani filed power for the petitioner. At the very outset of the hearing, SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, while heading a two-member bench, asked the counsel to satisfy the court on how the petition is maintainable.

The counsel requested the court to at least issue notice to the federation and other respondents, however, the court observed it wanted to hear from the counsel how a petition regarding a criminal case decided by a US court could be heard in Pakistan.

The counsel then sought time for arguing on the maintainability and the court adjourned the hearing for one week.

Read more: Dr. Aafia declines to meet Pakistani envoy in Prison

A district court of New York had in 2010 ordered to keep Aafia Siddiqui in continuous incarceration for allegedly attacking US soldiers stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airbase with firearms.

