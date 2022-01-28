Man, son among four gunned down in Quetta

Four persons including father and son killed and two others injured in Quetta. Image: File

Four persons including father and son were killed and two others injured by unknown armed men in old Sariab Mill area, Quetta on Friday evening.

Police said that four persons were on the way to home in their car and when they reached near Sariab Mill area, four armed riding on motorcycles opened indiscrimination fire on the car.

“Resultantly, all four occupants of the car were killed on the spot as they received multiple bullet injuries,” a senior police officer Qadir Qambrani said, adding that two passerby also came under attack and got injured.

Police rushed to the site soon and shifted the injured and bodies to the Civil Hospital.

“We received four bodies and two injured in the hospital,” spokesman for the civil hospital said.

Police said that the incident is result of an old enmity between the rival parties as they have been targeting one another for many years, Qambrani said, adding that the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Nabi and his son Ghulam Sarwar, Mehrab Khan and Naqbool Ahmed whereas the injured were as Samiullah and Muhammad Noor.

Police has registered a case and launched the investigation. However, no arrest was reported so far in this regard.