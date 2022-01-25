Marriyum demands Imran to answer nation’s questions about TIP report

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Imran Khan to address the nation and answer its questions about the latest report of Transparency International testifying the PTI government’s massive corruption.

In a statement, Marriyum said that Imran Khan should tell the nation that his theft of the nation’s sugar, flour, electricity, medicines and gas had increased Pakistan’s rank in corruption index. The people of Pakistan do not afford even the most essential commodities and utilities of life because of allegedly Imran’s looting, plundering and corruption. After this incriminating report Imran won’t be sent home from the Prime Minister House but would be sent straight to jail, she said. Due to Imran’s patronage of mafias and cartels, the inflation and unemployment in Pakistan had shot through the roof, she said.

The former Information Minister said that the PML-N brought Pakistan back from 127th to 117th on the CPI by cracking down on corruption which led to record development and Transparency. Even though the PML-N government under the vision and leadership of Nawaz Sharif had set up projects worth trillions, yet the corruption perception index of Pakistan kept on consistently improving under the PML-N rule, she added. Meanwhile, Imran did not complete a single penny worth of development projects while looting the country with both hands, she blamed.

Marriyum said this uncontainable corruption by the Imran-led regime had snatched a Pakistani’s ability to feed his family and lead a respectable life.