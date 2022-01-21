Marriyum slams PM Imran Khan for congratulating nation over 5.37% GDP jump

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PM-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for congratulating the nation over the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government’s achievement of the GDP’s rising to 5.37 per cent.

The Imran-led PTI rule had set the country on a path of economic damnation, she said in response to Imran Khan’s tweet. Marriyum said in 2018, Pakistan’s GDP growth was 6.1 per cent before the PTI came into power.

Aurangzeb said PM Imran should mourn the inefficiency of his government for plummeting it into negative and now bringing it to 5.57 per cent, instead of celebrating it in tweets.

Read more: PM Imran says govt’s economic reforms success recognised internationally

She lashed out at the premier saying that inflation, unemployment and poverty were killing people in the country while he was shamelessly tweeting.

“There is a long list of harsh economic truths about his government that Imran should be tweeting about instead. He [PM Imran Khan] should have tweeted even after taking the highest loan of 50 billion in the history of the country. He should have tweeted about snatching jobs from six million people in three years. He should have tweeted about pushing 20 million Pakistanis below the poverty line. Imran should have tweeted about the historical fiscal deficit reaching Rs4,400 billion and the inflation reaching 22 per cent”.

She questioned, “Why Imran did not tweet about the electricity, gas, medicine and fuel price’s skyrocketing? Why did he not tweet about the highest trade deficit of the country reaching Rs45 billion? Why did Imran not tweet about the devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar from Rs123 to Rs184 rupees in three years of his rule? Why had he not disclosed the plight of farmers pushing for urea fertilizer in the country in his tweets? Why did he not tweet about robbing Rs500 billion from the nation in electricity and gas tariffs? And what about the 17 per cent sales tax rate on baby milk and basic food items?”

Aurangzeb said that the price of DAP Fertilizer had shot up from Rs2,400 to Rs9,700 in three and a half years of the PTI rule while urea had increased from Rs1,200 to Rs2,800. PM should also tweet about that, she added.

The PML-N leader pointed out that after stealing Rs40 billion from the PM’s Covid-19 relief fund and Rs 1.5 billion from the covid fund in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the only people Imran should be congratulating were his own mafia friends that he had benefited.

Read more: PM Imran discusses polio, Covid-19 situation of Pakistan with Bill Gates