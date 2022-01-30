Marvels of marble

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tremendous potential in the minerals sector to create jobs and boost exports

PESHAWAR: Apart from the unique geographical location and mountainous beauty of the mineral-rich Hindu Kush, Karakorum, Himalaya and Balochistan ranges, the tribal regions of Pakistan are also famous for their distinctive variety and exquisite quality of natural resources.

The region comprising newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is blessed with a variety of rare and precious marble reservoirs including granite, chromite, manganese, nephrite, feldspar, Ziarat, limestone, silica sand, quartz, dolomite, epidote, emerald and soapstone.

The rich marble reserves offer unique opportunities for domestic and international investors to earn maximum returns owing to better connectivity because of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Integrated Districts Development Plan (IDDP) study conducted last year on marble deposits in the merged districts, revealed the presence of over 14,700 MT marble in four districts including 8,450 MT in Mohmand, 5,850 MT in Bajaur, 345 MT in Khyber and 65 MT in Kurram.

“Naturally, the entire tribal districts are rich in reserves with a potential of producing about 60,000 million tons (MT) marble,” said Tariq Waheed, senior geologist of mines and mineral department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said there are millions of tons of minerals and precious metals in KP’s merged districts.

“Marble is one of these precious minerals and the KP government is fully focusing on its exploration by introducing modern techniques for major economic boost in the province,” Mr Waheed said. “Marble produced in this region has great demand within the country and abroad.”

Shabbir Ali, a miner at Peshawar’s Warsak Road said Ziarat super white marble of Mohmand district is popular due its durability, shine and coldness in summer. “It is a profitable business and any person having basic knowhow can start it initially by investing Rs1.5 million and can earn Rs2m a year.”

Just to start with, he said, an investor needs three machines for cutting the raw marble, sizing and then polishing.

“This business has flourished substantially during the last couple of years due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. It is a common market phenomenon that prices show an upward trend when demand for a commodity increases. The same has happened with marble and the consumers are now complaining of high prices,” he observed.

“The prices of marble are very high and need to be regulated by the government. Marble traders are making double profit firstly because of price hike and secondly on bulk selling”, said Gulzar Khan, a resident of Pabbi.

“Generally all over the world the price is reduced on bulk sale but in our part of the world it’s the other way round. So, we direly need a pricing mechanism,” he added. Riaz Khan, member Frontier Mine Owners Association, said that about 600 marble units were operating on Warsak Road and this industry employs around one million people, directly or indirectly.

“We produce quality marble and our Ziarat white is also exported to Gulf and SAARC countries, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and other countries due to its durability, colourful designs and all-weather qualities,” he added. He however, mentioned the wastage of this precious resource due to traditional modes of exploration and use of local machinery. “This precious wealth can be saved if the industry is extended technical and financial support in adaptation of modern techniques,” he remarked.

When asked, Raja Tariq, senior planning officer, mines and mineral department, informed that about four projects, including Rs109m ‘Exploration of decorative stones’ project in Mohmand, Bajaur and Khyber; Rs149.29m project for exploration of metallic minerals including gold, silver, manganese, iron and chromite, development of rare metallic mines, coal, marble, platinum, silver and gold reservoirs in Orakzai; and Rs142m and Rs198.03m projects for strengthening Project Management Unit (PMU), were under process.

He also mentioned that three projects including infrastructure development of clusters of mining costing Rs4,500m, establishment of mineral check-posts costing Rs800m and establishment of Mines Safety and Mechanized Mining Centres costing Rs3,500m had also been proposed for fiscal year 2022-23.

“These projects would focus on solarisation of mines, construction of access roads, prevention of illegal mining, training of new miners, international trading and attracting investors besides creating jobs,” he said.

Project director, KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Javed Khattak, said, “Mohmand Marble City (MMC) is being constructed on 350 acres land to fully tap the marble potential. Its major part has been completed with 45 industrial units starting production, generating around 500,000 jobs.”

Khattak said, “Marble City’ is also being constructed in Buner district to set up over 200 marble and allied industrial units. This project is hoped to create 25,000 jobs.

“About 28 units have started production in Marble City Risalpur while 20 and 70 per cent portions of Rashakai and Nowshera SEZ respectively have been earmarked for marble and mines units,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister, reiterated the government’s resolve to promote marble industry by constructing new economic zones, providing loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme, training miners and encouraging ease of doing business. “Work on Jalozai and Rashakai economic zones and MMC has been accelerated to bolster marble exports,” he pointed out.

He said Rs10m would be utilized on relocation of marble units of Warsak Road to the nearest industrial zones; Rs837m on allocation of 100 acres land for Buner Marble City and Rs200m for acquisition of Salt and Gypsum City in Karak.—APP