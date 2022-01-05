Maryam Nawaz attacking freedom of media, claims SAPM Shahbaz Gill

After the leak of of another audio of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill alleged that the former prime minister’s daughter is “continuously” attacking the freedom of media.

Addressing journalists in Islamabad on Wednesday, SAPM Gill claimed that none of the journalists’ bodies raised voice against Maryam Nawaz after her latest leaked audio.

“Today, the reason for my press conference is to ask the journalists’ community why there is so much silence,” he said.

An audio of a conversation between PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid had come to the surface on Tuesday. Both leaders talked about the panelists on private news channel programme called ‘Report Card’.

Expressing frustration at one point during the conversation, Pervaiz Rashid had said that the channel had removed all pro-PML-N journalists from the panel and included “dogs who bark” at the PML-N.

In the first audio, the SAPM said Maryam ordered to cut advertisements of different media channels while in the second audio, she spoke about the channels under PML-N’s control.

Gill added that the channels should have sent a defamation notice to Maryam Nawaz or at least written a letter to show their impartiality after the leaked audios.

However, he lamented that none of the channels talked about it and stayed silent.

“It has been more than 24 hours since leak of Maryam Nawaz’s audio in which the word ‘barking’ was used for senior journalists but no media body has reacted yet,” Gill said and urged the journalists’ bodies to at least speak for their community.