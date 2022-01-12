Maulana Fazal, Shehbaz Sharif assert ‘Mehngai march’ has become inevitable

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (left) and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif (right). Image: screengrab/BOL News

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the ‘Mehngai march’ (march against inflation) to Islamabad on March 23 has become inevitable.

While speaking to the media after meeting the PDM chief, who also heads Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), in Islamabad on Wednesday, the opposition leader Shehbaz said that meeting of heads of PDM’s component parties will be held around January 25 to consult on organsational matters ahead of the Mehngai march.

Along with it, he added that the overall situation in the country will also be discussed in the meeting.

We have agreed to fight against mini-budget and cruel actions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Shehbaz said.

He said, “Pakistan is going through its hardest phase in 74 years including economic, foreign, and governance issues.” while adding, “I have never seen a feeble, incompetent and corrupt government in my lifetime.”

He said the time has come to use political, legal, and constitutional ways against the government.

Further, PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also stated that the mini-budget will usher in a storm of inflation.

He said the government doesn’t care about the poor people while claiming that it is doing legislation on the pressure of global organisations.

In this condition, he said that the long march towards Islamabad on March 23 has become inevitable.

He said PDM will become the voice of the people, adding that the long march will be a revolutionary step in country’s history.

He said the incumbent government has destroyed the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) project and pushed it into inertia.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said PDM heads’ meeting will also review options for immediate ousting of the PTI government.

He said the coalition partners of the government should also accept that their partnership did not prove beneficial for the people and urged them to think of the country’s interest and poor people.

He said that Imran Khan is turning Pakistan into a colony from an independent state at the behest of global organisations. The State Bank is being turned powerless in the name of granting power while it is being tied up with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is analogous to making Pakistan a colony from an independent state, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman commented.

“We will not let Imran Khan and his regime leave Pakistan at the mercy of global organsations,” he vowed.

Answering a question, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PDM meeting will also mull bringing a no-confidence motion against [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.

PDM chief said that the results in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections showed the real outcome as no institution was present ‘during counting or at polling stations’.

He accused the KP government is making administrative changes at the tehsil level before the second phase of LG elections. He said the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) should not call the army in the next phase of LG polls and avoid making itself controversial.