Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s life is in danger, threat alert issued

QUETTA: The police has issued a threat alert for Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman ahead of his visit to Balochistan next week.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to visit Quetta and Chaman during his six-day visit to Sindh and Balochistan.

Balochistan police relayed security threats and said that there is a possibility of a terrorist attack on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, by ISIS.

The police department has directed all concerned officers to make all necessary security arrangements.

The JUI-F chief will hold meetings with the party’s provincial leadership in Karachi and will also attend the JUI-S General Assembly meeting. Following this, he will leave for Balochistan where he will address a large public meeting in Chaman on February 3.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman got in touch last week after a long hiatus. Sources said Zardari’s confidant Qayyum Soomro persuaded PDM chief to talk to Zardari.

Qayyum Soomro was in constant touch with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held several meetings with him too, sources added.

Zardari felicitated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his victory in local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while both also agreed to meet soon.

According to sources, both leaders also discussed the strategy to hold a long march to pressurise the incumbent government.