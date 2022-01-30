Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s life is in danger, threat alert issued

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm
Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Life is in danger, threat alert issued

PDM Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Photo: File

QUETTA: The police has issued a threat alert for Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman ahead of his visit to Balochistan next week.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to visit Quetta and Chaman during his six-day visit to Sindh and Balochistan.

Balochistan police relayed security threats and said that there is a possibility of a terrorist attack on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, by ISIS.

The police department has directed all concerned officers to make all necessary security arrangements.

Read more: ‘PPP left PDM after facing insult from Shahid Khaqan’

The JUI-F chief will hold meetings with the party’s provincial leadership in Karachi and will also attend the JUI-S General Assembly meeting. Following this, he will leave for Balochistan where he will address a large public meeting in Chaman on February 3.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman got in touch last week after a long hiatus. Sources said Zardari’s confidant Qayyum Soomro persuaded PDM chief to talk to Zardari.

Read more: We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Qayyum Soomro was in constant touch with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held several meetings with him too, sources added.

Zardari felicitated Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his victory in local government (LG) elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while both also agreed to meet soon.

According to sources, both leaders also discussed the strategy to hold a long march to pressurise the incumbent government.

Read More

2 hours ago
PM Khan hails Canadian counterpart for condemning Islamophobia

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday hailed the stance of his...
3 hours ago
COAS vows to make all efforts to achieve long-term peace in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has said...
5 hours ago
The counterfeit conundrum

KARACHI: The menace of counterfeit drugs is a global phenomenon. But the...
5 hours ago
Mouth cancer epidemic

KARACHI: During 2010-2019, 22,858 cases of cancer were indexed at the Dow...
5 hours ago
Marvels of marble

PESHAWAR: Apart from the unique geographical location and mountainous beauty of the...
5 hours ago
‘Clean’ Quetta an uphill task

QUETTA: Sahib Dad, a resident of Mumtaz Town in Quetta, has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban
18 mins ago
Pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

WELLINGTON: A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country...
Imran Khan Muslim scholars
37 mins ago
Another company responds to PM Khan’s salary increment call

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday commended another company for announcing...
NSA Moeed in Kabul to discuss matter of mutual interest with Afghan leadership
2 hours ago
NSA Moeed in Kabul to discuss matter of mutual interest with Afghan leadership

KABUL: Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security,...
2 hours ago
Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam

Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred five more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600