MDCAT 2022 exam dates announced by PMC

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in 2022 has been released by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

MDCAT will be held in phases, same as it was last year. MDCAT’s first phase will run from August 15, 2022, through August 30, 2022. The second phase will begin on September 5, 2022, and end on September 20, 2022.

Applicants who miss their test owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis during these two stages will be eligible to take a special MDCAT on September 30, 2022.

In the next days, the PMC will release the MDCAT 2022 syllabus, after which each applicant will be allotted a test date. The date for the MDCAT 2022 outcome has yet to be determined by the PMC.

The MDCAT was held last year from August 30 to September 30, 2021. The exam was computer-based, and over 200,000 people registered to take it.

Students, on the other hand, wanted a retake, claiming that the PMC offered broken exam devices with inadequate internet service, contained out-of-syllabus and unclear questions, and gave an unfair advantage to some students by scheduling the exam across a month.