Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm

MDCAT 2022 exam dates announced by PMC

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in 2022 has been released by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm
Admission test

© tribune

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in 2022 has been released by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

MDCAT will be held in phases, same as it was last year. MDCAT’s first phase will run from August 15, 2022, through August 30, 2022. The second phase will begin on September 5, 2022, and end on September 20, 2022.

Applicants who miss their test owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis during these two stages will be eligible to take a special MDCAT on September 30, 2022.

In the next days, the PMC will release the MDCAT 2022 syllabus, after which each applicant will be allotted a test date. The date for the MDCAT 2022 outcome has yet to be determined by the PMC.

The MDCAT was held last year from August 30 to September 30, 2021. The exam was computer-based, and over 200,000 people registered to take it.

Students, on the other hand, wanted a retake, claiming that the PMC offered broken exam devices with inadequate internet service, contained out-of-syllabus and unclear questions, and gave an unfair advantage to some students by scheduling the exam across a month.

Read More

3 hours ago
24-member delegation of under-training ASsP visits Lahore Police headquarters

LAHORE: A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) belonging...
4 hours ago
Senator Sherry Rehman says 'We can’t have rule by tantrum'

On the point of order in the Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...
5 hours ago
Govt forms special Complaint Cell to address human rights violation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has established a Human Rights Complaint...
5 hours ago
Prosperity of farmers equivalent to country's prosperity, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said they could not tolerate...
5 hours ago
'All the best': PM congratulates Justice Ayesha on becoming SC's first woman judge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated and wished Justice Ayesha...
5 hours ago
UAE Crown Prince strongly condemns recent terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

PARIS: Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to...
EU, UK fail to agree post-Brexit fishing quotas
6 mins ago
UK bank jobs soar despite Covid, Brexit strains

LONDON: Britain’s banking sector saw job vacancies hit a record high last...
7 mins ago
NATO bolsters eastern flank as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - NATO said Monday it was sending jets...
saudia 2030 vision'
8 mins ago
Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the global technology conference LEAP on February...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement