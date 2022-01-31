Medical students announce to hold rallies across Balochistan, in Karachi

QUETTA: Medical students have announced to hold protest rallies across Balochistan on Tuesday and after a couple of days in Karachi as well to seek fulfillment of their demands.

The medical students said they had been protesting for the last 57 days, but their demands were not being approved despite promises and assurances. They said the Balochistan chief secretary and health department officials had assured that their demands would be approved.

The secretary health department had promised to contact the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) officials to get the issues resolved, however he did not contact them again.

The medical students are protesting against the PMC’s conducting special tests for registration at three medical colleges, an act which reportedly does not lie in the commission’s jurisdiction.

They also demanded overhaul in conditions of government hospitals and provision of treatment and medicines to patients.

One rally will be taken out from the Quetta Press Club and the participants would march on different arteries. One rally will be held in Khuzdar and another one in Turbat.

On December 1, 2020, the PMC had decided to conduct special entry students for COVID-19 positive students to appear in the medical colleges’ tests.

The PMC had said it would conduct the entrance exam for the corona positive students who could not appear in the previous test on December 13.