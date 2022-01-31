Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:18 am

Medical students announce to hold rallies across Balochistan, in Karachi

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:18 am

QUETTA: Medical students have announced to hold protest rallies across Balochistan on Tuesday and after a couple of days in Karachi as well to seek fulfillment of their demands.

The medical students said they had been protesting for the last 57 days, but their demands were not being approved despite promises and assurances. They said the Balochistan chief secretary and health department officials had assured that their demands would be approved.

Read more: PMC to conduct special medical entry test for corona positive students

The secretary health department had promised to contact the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) officials to get the issues resolved, however he did not contact them again.

The medical students are protesting against the PMC’s conducting special tests for registration at three medical colleges, an act which reportedly does not lie in the commission’s jurisdiction.

They also demanded overhaul in conditions of government hospitals and provision of treatment and medicines to patients.

One rally will be taken out from the Quetta Press Club and the participants would march on different arteries. One rally will be held in Khuzdar and another one in Turbat.

On December 1, 2020, the PMC had decided to conduct special entry students for COVID-19 positive students to appear in the medical colleges’ tests.

Read more: Sindh govt directs schools to ensure vaccination of students, staff

The PMC had said it would conduct the entrance exam for the corona positive students who could not appear in the previous test on December 13.

Read More

18 hours ago
AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

An All Parties Conference (APC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has...
20 hours ago
Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,978 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
20 hours ago
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the reported extra-judicial killing of five...
20 hours ago
PTI to form govt in Sindh post 2023 elections, claims Asad Umar

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Sunday claimed that Pakistan...
22 hours ago
Another company responds to PM Khan's salary increment call

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday commended another company for announcing...
22 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman's life is in danger, threat alert issued

QUETTA: The police has issued a threat alert for Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Covid vaccine
17 mins ago
‘Inaccurate’: Covid vaccine disinfo fuels medical myths

PARIS: Disinformation around Covid vaccines has existed as long as the jabs...
nadal
21 mins ago
Rafael Nadal claims 21st Grand Slam title at Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic...
25 mins ago
Karachi sees steady rise in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: The Sindh capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases...
vaccines
39 mins ago
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

PARIS: Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600