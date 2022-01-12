Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 12:33 am

Rise in Covid-19 cases: Ministers to decide about closure of educational institutions today

Pakistan intends

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood . Image: File

A conference of provincial ministers for education to be presided over by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Thursday will discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation and decide about the closure of educational institutions in the country.

The conference, to be held through video link, will take the stock of the situation pertaining to Covid-19 in educational institutes across the country.

As per to a notification issued in this connection, the conference will debate a number of issues including the decision about the closure of educational institutes.

All provincial ministers for education will attend the conference.

They will also discuss the timely supply and availability of syllabus books in the markets and issuance of NOC to publishers for course books.

Read More

5 hours ago
PM extols ISI role for national security, stability and prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with the federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services...
5 hours ago
PPDC reference: Accountability Court declares Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declared the daughter and son-in-law of...
5 hours ago
JI following MQM-P’s footsteps by following divisiveness for political gains: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that...
5 hours ago
LHC seeks report about inmates rotting in jails for non-payment of fines

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report from the...
5 hours ago
Lahore Police arrest shooters involved in attack on MPA Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested shooters involved in the attack on...
6 hours ago
State to Pursue Prosecution in Usman Mirza Harassment Case

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, a member of the ruling PTI and Parliamentary Secretary...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jacqueline Fernandez
27 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality amid leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Since her name surfaced in connection with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in...
DHL launches large robotic sorting centre in Israel
33 mins ago
DHL launches large robotic sorting centre in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- International logistics giant DHL has completed the...
44 mins ago
Johar Town bomb blast: Four accused handed down death sentence on nine counts

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday convicted five accused involved...
Kenya banking on cultural heritage to shore up tourist numbers
53 mins ago
Kenya banking on cultural heritage to shore up tourist numbers

NAIROBI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Kenya will leverage the rich culture of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600