A conference of provincial ministers for education to be presided over by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Thursday will discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation and decide about the closure of educational institutions in the country.

The conference, to be held through video link, will take the stock of the situation pertaining to Covid-19 in educational institutes across the country.

As per to a notification issued in this connection, the conference will debate a number of issues including the decision about the closure of educational institutes.

All provincial ministers for education will attend the conference.

They will also discuss the timely supply and availability of syllabus books in the markets and issuance of NOC to publishers for course books.