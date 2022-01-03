Murad Saeed claims PTI govt completed 2,000kms road projects

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completed work on road projects spanning 2,000kms.

Taking to his Twitter account, the minister wrote that the incumbent government started work on an additional 6,118kms of roads network.

Murad added that the government also commenced working on 3,300 kms road projects in Balochistan. He mentioned names of Zhob Kuchlak, Nokandi Mashkeel, Khuzdar Bisimah, Ziarat Morr Kuch Harnai, Hoshab Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Quetta Bypass and Kuchlak Khuzdar where the road projects are underway.

The minister also shared a video of an under-construction road project in Balochistan.