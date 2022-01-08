Murree Live Updates: 21 people died as government calls Pakistan Army to rescue tourists
ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic jam caused by tens of thousands of visitors thronging a Pakistani hill town to see unusually heavy snowfall, authorities said Saturday. The people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that continuous snowfall and traffic congestion in Murree following which Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers were called in to assist in rescue operations....
Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office
More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Islamabad, Upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours. Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall Heavy rain with hailstorms is also expected at isolated places during the period, while very cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country tomorrow. Heavy fog is expected in the plains of Punjab, Sindh and...
Opposition grills PTI govt, holds it responsible for Murree tragedy
The leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and others criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government and held it responsible for the loss of precious lives in Murree. Read more: Emergency declared in Murree after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, said, “What a massive tragedy Murree is turning out to be! Heartbroken to learn about the loss of...
PM Imran Khan 'shocked and upset' over Murree tragedy
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the Murree tragedy, which has claimed at least 16 lives until now, and said unprecedented snowfall and rush of people caught the administration 'unprepared'. The premier took to his Twitter account on Saturday and wrote, “Shocked and upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared.” He also announced that a probe into the mishap has...
Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar
LAHORE: Punjab Government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar on Saturday said those who were responsible for the Murree tragedy should be punished. Talking to media in Lahore, Hasaan Khawar said: “If the tragedy was avoidable then those who are responsible for this should be punished.” Read more: Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office To a query, he said if an incident took place during the tenure of a government, then the government should take its responsibility...
Army starts evacuating tourists stranded in Murree
RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said army troops were engaged in evacuating the stranded tourists in Murree. “Army engineers have also reached to open the main roads. While soldiers of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) along with machinery are busy in opening the roads,” said the ISPR. Read more: Those responsible for Murree tragedy should be punished: Hasaan Khawar The ISPR said those trapped in traffic were being provided food, water,...
Humanely impossible to manage such huge influx, Fawad Chaudhry on Murree mishap
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that hundreds of people thronged Murree in a short span owing to which it was humanely impossible to manage such huge influx. Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday, the information minister restated that all high-altitude areas, not just Murree, are experiencing a great rush. He also expressed condolences with the bereaved families and emphasised that things are required to be managed in a better way....
“For the first time in the history of Pakistan after 15 to 20 years, such a large number of tourists went towards Murree which created a crisis that the government had to block the traffic going to the tourist spot.”
Murree, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, has long been popular for day trips from the capital.
Rashid was in Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities in which the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also participating. Besides five platoons of the Pakistan Army, FC and Rangers had also been called in to assist them, the minister said.
وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد مری اور گلیات میں پھنسے مسافروں کی امداد کی مانیٹرنگ کے لئے مری پہنچ گئے۔ شیخ رشید احمد نے کہا کہ برفباری کی وجہ سے 16 سے 19 سیاحوں کی اموات واقع ہوئی ہیں کچھ گاڑیوں کو نکالی لیاگیا ہے جبکہ دیگر کو واپس بھیج دیا ہے ۔@ShkhRasheed pic.twitter.com/aoymoyeJtn
“Some 1000 vehicles are still stranded since last night in Murree, which the government aims to rescue by evening today.”
“All roads leading to Murree have been closed till 9pm tomorrow, and now we are banning people on foot from entering it. Vehicles carrying blankets and relief supplies are only being allowed to enter Murree or anyone with an emergency.”
Police reported that at least six people had frozen to death in their cars, while it was not immediately clear if others had died from asphyxiation after inhaling fumes in the snowdrift.
Video shared on social media showed cars packed bumper-to-bumper, with one-metre-high (three-foot) piles of snow on their roofs.
Over 100,000 cars had entered the scenic town of Murree in the past few days to see the unusually heavy snowfalls, causing an enormous traffic jam on roads leading in and out, a police spokesperson told AFP.
Rashid said residents had sheltered people trapped in the town and provided blankets and food to those they could reach on the outskirts.
Authorities said schools and government buildings had taken in those who could make it to the town from the clogged roads.
Murree declared ‘disaster area’
The government of Punjab on Saturday declared an emergency in Murree. The province’s chief minister office said that the hill station had been declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also ordered the chief secretary, IG police, relief commissioner, DG rescue and PDMA to monitor the rescue activities. He appealed to people to strictly follow instructions given by the police and district administration and cooperate with them.
In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said army engineers reached the area to help open up the main highways.
Helicopters were also on standby for when the weather cleared.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat also said, “Roads from Islamabad to Murree have been closed since yesterday. People are requested not to go to Murree today and tomorrow. Despite the ban, thousands of people turned up today and had to be deported.”
Rescue 1122, Pakistan’s emergency service, released a list naming 21 people it said had been confirmed dead. It included also a policeman, his wife and their six children.
Hasaan Khawar, a spokesperson for the Punjab government, said they had frozen to death inside a trapped car.
Traffic warning
Authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, but that failed to discourage hordes of daytrippers from Islamabad.
“It’s not only the tourists, but the local population is also facing severe problems,” tourist Abbasi told AFP.
“Gas cylinders have run out and drinking water is not available in most areas — it’s either frozen or the water pipes have been damaged due to severe cold.”
He said hotels in the town were running out of food, and mobile phone services were patchy.
The town of around 30,000 clings to the side of steep hills and valleys and is serviced by narrow roads that are frequently clogged even in good weather.
