Muslim scholars underline need to familiarise youth with principles of Riasat-e-Madina

ISLAMABAD: Several eminent Muslim scholars on Saturday stressed the inculcation of core moral and ethical values in society as enunciated by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which transformed the fate of lowly Arab people into world leaders.

Read more: Religious scholars, civil society activists vow to defeat violent extremism

In a series of dialogue with Prime Minister Imran Khan, highlighting the topic, “Islam, society and ethical revival,” Muslim scholars responded to questions about different aspects of the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the challenges posed to the Muslim youth and society.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Dr Timothy Winter/ Abdal Hakim Murad, Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, Dr Recep Senturk, Dr Osman Bakar and Dr Chandra Muzaffar were the key speakers.

The dialogue was organised by Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority.

During the conversation, the scholars endorsed Imran Khan’s observation that a society could not thrive and achieve prosperity without rule of law and justice, the basic principles which were strictly practised by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions in Riasat-e-Madina.

Read more: PM Imran Khan briefed on scholarships and business loans

They said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings aimed at connecting people with their creator.

The speakers stressed the need for brotherhood and the love of one Muslim for another.

The scholars also insisted upon the character building of people to help the nation develop and prosper.