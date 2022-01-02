Mustafa Kamal lambasts PPP’s discriminatory policies in Sindh

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal has lambasted the discriminatory policies of Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh and said that the elders of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have become habitual of dividing the country and not accepting a united Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the party’s general workers convention at a ground in PECH Society on Sunday.

Read more: ‘Ownership necessary for progress of metropolis’: Claims situation of Karachi cannot change unless ‘flawed’ census results are rectified

He asserted that the PSP had fought against the ‘Raw agents’ (referring to the MQM London group) and eliminated those promoting sectarianism and prejudice in Sindh particularly in Karachi, but they had not made these sacrifices to pave a way for the PPP to occupy the city of light.

The PSP chief lamented that the youth of Karachi have been deprived of their livelihood, a single university has not been set up in any urban area of the province, the water of Karachiites is being stolen, adding that their Mohajirs’ elders had not made Pakistan to become slaves of these feudals of Sindh.

Read more: Dog days: Medical expert claims sharp increase in dog-bite cases across Sindh

He said that the people had to decide whether they want to live as slaves of these feudal lords or live as independent citizens of this country, adding that he would himself prefer to die rather than lead a slavery life.

Kamal further said that the PSP wanted to get not only Karachi but also the whole Sindh rid of this slavery

He also announced to hold a big demonstration at Tibat Centre on 30th January to record their protest against injustice and discriminatory policies of the Sindh government.

He said that they had never raised arms in past nor will do in future for their peaceful struggle, adding that they would never say that Sindhis had done injustice with Mohajirs but they would say that the PPP is doing cruelty with the urban areas of the province.

He further said that he believed in the unity of Mohajirs and Sindhis.

The PSP joint secretary Naila Muneer also spoke on the occasion and said that the PPP in the intoxication of power wanted to crush the people of Sindh but the PSP would guard the homes and children and for this purpose they would go to any extent.