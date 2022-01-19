Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:31 pm

NAB gets 1,405 corrupt persons convicted in four years

NAB gets 1405 corrupt persons convicted in 4 years

Logo of the National Accountability Bureau. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released a four-year performance report from 2017 to 2021 under the supervision of the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

According to the official data, 1,405 accused were convicted in four years, 505 accused were convicted under section 10 of NAB and 900 accused were convicted under section 25B in four years.

The report issued by NAB suggested that the highest number of convictions under section 10 were given to 218 accused in NAB Karachi, 52 under section 10 in Rawalpindi, 62 in Lahore and 70 in Sukkur.

Read more: NAB chairman should tell how much money he recovered from politicians: Abbasi

The report further said that the highest number of convictions under NAB Section 25B was given to 333 accused in NAB Sukkur, 246 under Section 25B in Karachi and 183 in Lahore while 76 accused were convicted under NAB section 25B in ongoing cases in NAB Rawalpindi.

 Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers from Lahore and hoped for further effective performance in future in accordance with the law.

Read more: NAB arrested ‘wheat-eating rats’ in Sindh, recovered Rs20bn, claims chairman

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Lahore on Tuesday, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore contributed well to the overall performance of NAB.

He said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the topmost priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan, and all officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication, considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.

Read More

3 hours ago
Advisory issued for road users to exercise caution amid rainy weather

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued an...
3 hours ago
NCOC bans indoor dining, weddings for cities with Covid positivity rate over 10%

As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country...
4 hours ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to 'unite' for South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition parties to reach...
5 hours ago
Several injured as blast hits passenger train in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train...
5 hours ago
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Imran Khan's future in doubt

KARACHI: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her...
6 hours ago
UAE FM visits Pakistan Pavilion, condoles demise of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi attack

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam
20 seconds ago
Babar Azam named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the names of the XI players...
emirates
5 mins ago
Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns

CAIRO: Dubai’s Emirates Airline on Tuesday said that it would suspend flights...
12 mins ago
LHC seeks explanation from Punjab Police for FIR on dead woman’s complaint

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from...
12 mins ago
Stars that joined the NFT Auction market with their Originals

It can be difficult to trace the originality of artworks. With new...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600