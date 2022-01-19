NAB gets 1405 corrupt persons convicted in 4 years

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released a four-year performance report from 2017 to 2021 under the supervision of the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

According to the official data, 1,405 accused were convicted in four years, 505 accused were convicted under section 10 of NAB and 900 accused were convicted under section 25B in four years.

The report issued by NAB suggested that the highest number of convictions under section 10 were given to 218 accused in NAB Karachi, 52 under section 10 in Rawalpindi, 62 in Lahore and 70 in Sukkur.

The report further said that the highest number of convictions under NAB Section 25B was given to 333 accused in NAB Sukkur, 246 under Section 25B in Karachi and 183 in Lahore while 76 accused were convicted under NAB section 25B in ongoing cases in NAB Rawalpindi.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers from Lahore and hoped for further effective performance in future in accordance with the law.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Lahore on Tuesday, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore contributed well to the overall performance of NAB.

He said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the topmost priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan, and all officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication, considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.