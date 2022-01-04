Nawaz, Fazl mull strategy to give govt tough time
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman have once again mulled over a joint strategy to give the incumbent government a tough time.
The two leaders exchanged views and discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country, BOL News reported on Tuesday.
According to sources, Nawaz Sharif thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his decision not to resign from the assemblies.
The two leaders agreed to continue to give this government a tough time by staying in Parliament.
Read more: Nawaz asks PML-N leaders to be conscious while making statements on his return
The strategy of blocking the approval of the mini-budget by the National Assembly was also discussed.
According to sources, PML-N Vice President Shehbaz Sharif has been tasked to persuade the government allies not to support the mini-budget.
The two leaders rejected the mini-budget and agreed to oppose it at every forum.
Preparations for the PDM’s March 23 Inflation March were also discussed.
Nawaz Sharif congratulated PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections.
Both the leaders agreed to use the PDM platform effectively in the future as well.
Read more: Nawaz Sharif should return money or face trial, says Fawad Chaudhry
Nawaz Sharif also took the PDM chief into confidence over meetings and contacts with various personalities.
According to sources, the two leaders also vowed to avoid taking any action that can harm the democracy.
The two leaders also agreed to continue pressuring the government to ensure transparent elections this year.
