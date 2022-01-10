Nawaz Sharif reiterates his desire to return to Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed his desire again to return to the country soon.

Senior leader and former federal minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi called on the former prime minister, sources privy to the development told BOL News.

Read more: What if Nawaz Sharif actually returns?

Their meeting in London discussed the overall political situation in the country and the reorganization of PML-N. Sharif also directed the party leader to mobilize the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, while criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the real face of the person who was declared honest and trustworthy in the foreign funding case had been exposed.

On January 6, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar had dubbed reports of the establishment striking a deal with the former prime minister as ‘baseless’, adding that people making those claims should be asked for evidence.

In response to a question during a press conference, DG ISPR had said that one should ask those claiming for evidence and details on the alleged deal.

He had said that all these speculations were baseless and were nowhere close to reality.

Read more: Nawaz, Fazl mull strategy to give govt tough time

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had also demanded former prime minister Sharif’s return the alleged stolen money to Pakistan or face trial.