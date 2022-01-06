Nawaz Sharif’s issues will be over in 10-11 days, claims PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah claimed on Thursday that all matters pertaining to the ineligibility and conviction of party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be resolved in 10-11 days following his return to Pakistan.

While addressing the media in Lahore, Sanaullah said Nawaz was awarded death sentences twice in the past and also declared ineligible before general elections 2018 and it only took a month for everything to get resolved. Now, he claimed, it would take only 10-11 days or even less.

Answering a question, PML-N leader said, “I back the statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) regarding the deal with Nawaz Sharif and hope what has been said by him was true.”

He asserted that Nawaz is not ready to be part of any deal and he only vows for the struggle for free and fair elections and that institutions must work within their limits.

PML-N leader said the former prime minister has recently directed party officials to avoid meeting with high-ups of establishment and instructed taking pre-requisite permission from the party if a meeting is to be done by any individual.

On a question regarding Nawaz’s return, Sanaullah said the PML-N supremo will return whenever he wants and would announce it himself.

“We know he will not get justice here and thrown into jail. We would get deprived of his guidance,” he added.

He also dismissed the claims that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had met with anyone in Rawalpindi and was part of any deal or conspiracy.

“Shehbaz Sharif is just of the view that country’s political atmosphere should not be confrontational,” said the former Punjab law minister.

Answering a question regarding leaked audio between PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid, he said only agencies have the capability to record calls, adding that private talks, without criminal connotation, should not be recorded and publicised as it is a crime.

PML-N official defended the use of the word ‘barking’ for journalists by Pervaiz Rashid and said he must have used it unintentionally to express his views.

Sanaullah claimed the government had leaked the audiotape to get some relief from the foreign funding case.

Reports of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif ‘baseless’: DG ISPR

A day earlier, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar dubbed reports of the establishment striking a deal with former prime minister as ‘baseless’, adding that people making those claims should be asked for evidence.

In response to a question during a press conference, DG ISPR said that one should ask those claiming for evidence and for details on the alleged deal.

He further said that all these speculations were baseless and were nowhere close to reality.