Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 01:35 pm

NCOC bans indoor dining, weddings for cities with Covid positivity rate over 10%

indoor wedding

According to details, the Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) to remain in place until January 31 and would be reviewed in the next meeting of NCOC on January 27. Image: AFP

As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country at a rapid pace, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday imposed new restrictions from January 20, Bol News reported.

According to details, the Non-pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) to remain in place until January 31 and would be reviewed in the next meeting of NCOC on January 27.

The national body overseeing the pandemic response also allowed outdoor gatherings with a limit of 300 people in the cities having a positivity rate above 10 per cent. Indoor gatherings, however, had been completely banned.

The NCOC also limited the educational activities in cities with a positivity rate above 10 per cent. The students below the age of 12 years would be called to schools only three days a week in 50 per cent capacity. However, it allowed classes having students aged above 12 years at full capacity while terming vaccination of all such pupils mandatory.

The NCOC also barred restaurants from dine-in service in such cities.

Further, the NCOC reported 5,472 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 9.48 per cent.
In a tweet, it mentioned that 57,669 tests were carried out during the span and 5,472 samples returned positive.

The NCOC also reported eight fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 908 patients remained on critical care.

