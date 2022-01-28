Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
NCOC extends Covid curbs as fifth wave digs in

NCOC will conduct fresh review on 10 February 2022—Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced to extend existing Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) till 15 February 2022 amid the ongoing fifth wave of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued on Friday, NCOC said that existing NPIs that were earlier implemented till 31 Jan 2022 are hereby extended till 15 February 2022.

“The fresh review will be carried out on 10 February 2022,” said the notification.

All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate to all concerned at priority, it added.

The NCOC, a nerve centre of the country’s anti-Covid strategy, has warned that the Omicron variant continues spreading countrywide.

Read more: NCOC Directs Provinces to Close Schools with High Covid Positivity Rate

“Please ensure you are fully vaccinated, received booster dose (if eligible) and follow SOPs including mask-wearing and social distancing. Take special care of the elderly as admissions and mortality rate is higher in older people,” the body said in a statement.

At least 8183 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 11.92 per cent while 30 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,192 according to data issued by the NCOC on Friday.

During the period, 1,786 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,274,657, said the NCOC, adding that 1,353 are in critical condition.

Read more: Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

The Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 535,965 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 471,925 cases.

It was believed that the spread of the pandemic in the country was almost contained, but after the emergence of Omicron, the number of cases has been increasing rapidly since late December, which has been declared the fifth wave of the pandemic.

