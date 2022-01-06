No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar has ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country ‘for now’ as daily Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark on Thursday.

Talking to a local TV channel, Umar said the NCOC, a department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. At the moment, he stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

“At this time, there is no plan of [imposing] lockdowns. We are looking at [Covid] numbers very closely as we shared today what has happened in the rest of the world and what is starting to happen in Pakistan.”

Statistics 6 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585

Positive Cases: 1085

Positivity %: 2.32%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 636 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022

A surge in Covid-19 cases is being witnessed in the country. Since October 14, 2021, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 1,000 mark in Pakistan for the first time as it reported five deaths and 1,085 positive cases in one day.

In a tweet, the NCOC on Thursday informed that 46,585 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio remained 2.32 per cent. The last time the positivity ratio reached two per cent was on December 10, 2021.