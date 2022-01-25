Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Non-provision of jobs to transgenders: LHC seeks reply from CS, Social Welfare Dept

LHC

Lahore High Court building Photo: File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) and Social Welfare Department (SWD) on a petition filed against non-provision of jobs to transgenders in the police department under quota system.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan was hearing the petition of Aashi Jan. As the hearing commenced, the court asked the DIG Legal what steps he had taken to recruit transgenders.

The court said angrily in its remarks, “You have come here for a walk in Bagh-e-Jinnah. What have you come here to get?”

In the petition, it has been stated that transgenders are not being recruited in the police department in violation of law. The petitioner prayed that police department be directed to adhere to the policy of recruiting transgenders.

The court adjourned hearing for 15 days and asked police department to apprise it as how many applications of transgenders has been submitted for recruitment.

