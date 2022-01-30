Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 12:56 pm

NSA Moeed in Kabul to discuss matter of mutual interest with Afghan leadership

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 12:56 pm
NSA Moeed in Kabul to discuss matter of mutual interest with Afghan leadership

A Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership —-Image: Radio Pakistan

KABUL: Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, called on Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral trade relations and regional connectivity during the meetings.

Earlier, a Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on issues of mutual interest.

Read more: Moeed Yusuf urges world to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

The Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi, met the NSA and his group at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a Tweet, “Our NSA Moeed Yusuf is in Kabul with an interministerial delegation. Had a productive meeting with Acting FM Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit. Will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & economic engagement ⁦⁦.”

Read More

3 hours ago
The counterfeit conundrum

KARACHI: The menace of counterfeit drugs is a global phenomenon. But the...
3 hours ago
Mouth cancer epidemic

KARACHI: During 2010-2019, 22,858 cases of cancer were indexed at the Dow...
3 hours ago
Marvels of marble

PESHAWAR: Apart from the unique geographical location and mountainous beauty of the...
4 hours ago
‘Clean’ Quetta an uphill task

QUETTA: Sahib Dad, a resident of Mumtaz Town in Quetta, has been...
4 hours ago
Smart libraries

ISLAMABAD: A number of ‘Smart City Libraries’ have been launched in various...
4 hours ago
Murree’s marooned  

KARACHI: The climate crisis, and the many problems it brings with it...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Indian forces martyr five more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Budgam

Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred five more...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
11 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 30 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 30.1.22, Live...
31 mins ago
PM Khan hails Canadian counterpart for condemning Islamophobia

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday hailed the stance of his...
COAS vows to make all efforts to achieve long-term peace in Balochistan
1 hour ago
COAS vows to make all efforts to achieve long-term peace in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has said...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600