NSA Moeed in Kabul to discuss matter of mutual interest with Afghan leadership

KABUL: Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, called on Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral trade relations and regional connectivity during the meetings.

Earlier, a Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on issues of mutual interest.

The Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi, met the NSA and his group at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a Tweet, “Our NSA Moeed Yusuf is in Kabul with an interministerial delegation. Had a productive meeting with Acting FM Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit. Will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & economic engagement ⁦⁦.”