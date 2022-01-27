Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 06:23 pm

NSA Moeed Yusuf hails appreciation of NSP by NA standing committee

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image: File

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday expressed appreciation to the members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs for appreciating the work done on National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-26.

In a tweet, he wrote, “It was a pleasure to brief the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. Had a very productive discussion on NSP and Afghanistan.”

The adviser hailed the committee’s view of the NSP and said, “I am grateful for the appreciation we received for our work from members of the Committee.”

On January 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan’s ‘first-ever’ NSP. The policy makes it imperative for Pakistan to deter war and defend territorial integrity and sovereignty by using all elements of national power.

The policy also articulates a citizen-centric framework, puts economic security at its core, and seeks a secure and economically resilient Pakistan. The National Security Committee (NSC) had green-lighted the NSP in December 2021.

