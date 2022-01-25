Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:14 pm

Opposition slams govt as Pakistan slips 16 places in TI corruption index

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:14 pm

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman (R). Image: File

KARACHI: The opposition leaders on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government as Pakistan left 16 more countries behind in corruption index of the Transparency International (TI).

According to the TI, corruption has further boosted in Pakistan forcing the country to drop to 140 ranking in the corruption index.

Reacting on the news, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said for the second time in a row, the Transparency International had testified that “the Imran Niazi government” was corrupt and a thief.

Read more: ‘Focus of Imran Khan’s politics is opposition, not performance or people’

“The international body report is an indictment. So, the corrupt rulers must resign. The country cannot afford their looting anymore. In Imran Niazi’s tenure, Pakistan is making rapid progress in corruption and the world is saying that the prime minister is a thief,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was unfortunate that Pakistan had slipped 16 places further in the TI’s Global Corruption Perceptions Index.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s honest and capable leadership had reduced corruption in Pakistan, he said. He said PML-N’s good governance, transparency and legal reforms had improved Pakistan’s ranking by 23 spots. It was unfortunate that the ruling government had wasted all the efforts, he maintained.

The PML-N leader said during his party’s government, Pakistan’s ranking had improved to 117, which had simultaneously enhanced Pakistan’s prestige in the world. He said since 2019, corruption had mounted every year in the PTI’s government. Never had it happened that Pakistan’s ranking dropped by 14 places, he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman said Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index was a charge sheet against the government. “In 2020, Pakistan was ranked 124th in the Corruption Perceptions Index worldwide. Within a year, Pakistan has been ranked 140th,” she tweeted.

The government, claiming to end corruption, had left 16 countries behind in corruption, Sherry Rehman said. On the other hand, the resignation of the accountability advisor was a proof that corruption had not decreased, it had increased, she said.

“Accountability is only for targeting the opponents. International institutions are now uncovering the corruption of this government,” she said.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said according to the TI report Imran Khan’s government was the most corrupt government of Pakistan.

Read more: ‘Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report’

“Imran Sahib did not give a penny’s development to the country, neither did he give a new plan. In fact, he set new records of looting,” she said.

She also demanded from Imran Khan to address the nation on the report of Transparency International and tell the nation that corruption had increased because of stealing of flour, sugar, electricity and medicines. “The people could not afford to buy anything, including medicines,” she said.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said after increase in loadshedding, gas shortage, inflation, unemployment, prices of petrol and diesel and poverty, corruption had also increased in Pakistan.

Read More

14 hours ago
Opposition leaders’ graft cases: Fawad urges judiciary to allow live telecast of hearings

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday made a...
15 hours ago
Speakers call for granting citizenship documents to vulnerable groups

At an online conference organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan...
16 hours ago
MDCAT 2022 exam dates announced by PMC

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
16 hours ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
17 hours ago
Federal Ombudsman vows to bring ease in disbursement for EOBI’s pensioners

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has vowed to take up the biometric...
18 hours ago
President Arif Alvi emphasises universities to produce more graduates

KARACHI: The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has emphasised Pakistani universities...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ericsson
7 mins ago
Ericsson profits soar despite China trouble

STOCKHOLM: Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson on Tuesday said its net profit soared...
16 mins ago
LHC declines petition against closure of marriage halls amid rising Covid cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined the petition of...
myanmar
22 mins ago
Myanmar reports 37 more Omicron cases

ANGON - Myanmar recorded 37 more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant...
31 mins ago
Soha Khan, Kunal celebrate seven years of togetherness

Celebrity couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement