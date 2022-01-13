Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 02:03 pm

Opposition to protest against mini-budget, in favour of Hazara province today

A view of National Assembly session. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the Parliament ahead of the session against the proposed mini budget of the government and in favour of creation of Hazara province on Thursday, Bol news reported.

The opposition has devised a plan about staging protest as the National Assembly session on the mini budget is scheduled to be held this evening at 4:00 pm, said the sources.

Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, former federal minister Sardar Yousuf, Senator Talha Mahmood and others will address the protest gathering.

Viewing the opposition’s announcement of the protest, the government has convened a meeting of its parliamentary members chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at 2:00 pm, the sources said.

The NA session of today has a 64-point agenda which has been composed by the NA secretariat.

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin for approval. State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956 (Amendment Bill, 2021) will also be presented. A report of the standing committee about the central bank will be presented during this session.

The opposition is all set to create a ruckus during the today’s NA session.

