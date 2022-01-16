Opposition won’t achieve dream of in-house change against PM: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday said that the opposition will not achieve its dream of in-house change against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While talking to the media in Rawalpindi, the minister said that the opposition can bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, he predicted, that the opposition would fall short of more than 26 votes this time.

He reiterated that PM Imran Khan would complete his five-year term and no attempt of in-house change against him will become successful.

Rashid said, “I do not see opposition giving tough time to the government. Imran Khan is the leader and will remain so.”

He added that the opposition can take out three long marches instead of two but it would make no difference to the government. “There would be more people in the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 than it,” Rashid said.

He said he had already predicted that the Finance Bill would easily pass from the assembly, adding that it wasn’t the first time that a government has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister commented that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif is not a nightmare for Imran Khan but a ‘pleasant dream’. “All four Sharifs are minus from the politics,” he remarked.

He vowed that the incumbent government will resolve the issue of inflation.