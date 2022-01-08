Over 20mn families to be facilitated through ‘Rashan Karyana’ programme: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar has said that more than 20 million families would be facilitated through the Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store programme.

Inaugurating first Ehsaas Rashan Karyana Store at old Shujaabad road in Multan, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special focus on poverty alleviation.

Different initiatives were being taken for this purpose, Dr Sania Nishtar said adding that 16 projects were being run under the Ehsaas programme to facilitate the deserving people.

On November 14, the PM’s aide had said that more than one million people had registered successfully for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme till then.

“As many as 40 million people have submitted their data in the portal since the start of the registration process,” she had said while talking to media during a visit to Hassan Abdal.

Dr Sania had said an individual of the household can get registered under this programme, and a monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 would be given to each family.

“Those who have to earn of less than Rs50,000 a month could get benefit from this programme, whether they are grocery shop owners or they have travelled abroad. All the members of a household can get themselves registered. They must have their mobile SIM card registered with their CNIC numbers,” she had said.