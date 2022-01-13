Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 11:14 am

Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases recorded in Pakistan for first time since Sept 15

The NCOC reported five deaths because of Coronavirus infection and 3,019 positive cases across the country. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Pakistan in a single day for the first time since September 15, 2021, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Thursday.

The NCOC reported five deaths because of Coronavirus infection and 3,019 positive cases across the country.

Read more: Over 100mn Pakistanis received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Asad Umar

According to the statistics, 49,270 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio climbed to 6.12 per cent. While 651 Covid patients are on critical care.

The 6-plus positivity ratio was recorded earlier in September 2021. Alarmingly, coronavirus positivity cases in Karachi have mounted to above 20 per cent, Bol news reported.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers scheduled for 11 am today has been postponed till next week. The forum had to review the rising number of cases of coronavirus’ new variant, Omicron.

On January 11, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that more than 100 million people had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. While, in a tweet, he had said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists as daily cases rise above 1,600

Describing it as another major milestone in the vaccination campaign, he had said that the work was not complete yet and there was a need to keep the momentum going.

