Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases recorded in Pakistan for first time since Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Pakistan in a single day for the first time since September 15, 2021, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Thursday.

The NCOC reported five deaths because of Coronavirus infection and 3,019 positive cases across the country.

According to the statistics, 49,270 tests were conducted and the positivity ratio climbed to 6.12 per cent. While 651 Covid patients are on critical care. Statistics 13 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,270

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 6.12%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 651 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 13, 2022

The 6-plus positivity ratio was recorded earlier in September 2021. Alarmingly, coronavirus positivity cases in Karachi have mounted to above 20 per cent, Bol news reported.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers scheduled for 11 am today has been postponed till next week. The forum had to review the rising number of cases of coronavirus’ new variant, Omicron.

On January 11, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that more than 100 million people had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. While, in a tweet, he had said, around 75 million people were fully vaccinated.

