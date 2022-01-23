A delegation of the PML-US headed by President Mian Zakir Naseem calls on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his assembly chamber in Lahore on Sunday. Photo: Bol News

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that oversea Pakistanis have played very vital role for strengthening the national economy, adding that they are our asset and it is responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of their rights and properties at all costs.

He was talking to a delegation of the PML-US headed by President Mian Zakir Naseem, General Secretary Chaudhry Tanveer and Senior Leader Chaudhry Idrees Arif, who called on him in his chamber at the Punjab Assembly.

Elahi maintained that Pakistan Muslim League along with the government had enacted legislation for overseas Pakistanis and played its responsible role for giving the right of vote to millions of overseas Pakistanis, adding the coalition government would formulate a comprehensive policy to solve their problems.

Appreciating the services of PML-US President Mian Zakir Naseem at home and abroad, Elahi said that the party’s position was further strengthened by the successive meetings of the PML in the USA and his valuable services for the Pakistani community in USA could not be ignored.

Mian Zakir Naseem on this occasion said that the PML had done an unprecedented service for overseas Pakistanis when Ch Shujaat Hussain was the Prime Minister and he ordered repatriation of dead bodies of Overseas Pakistanis at free of cost and fixed Rs 50 thousand for burial.

Mian Zakir Naseem, Ch Tanveer and Ch Idrees also visited the new building of the Punjab Assembly and the House and congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on completion of these projects.