Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 05:25 pm

Pakistan calls for unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial reserves for economy revival

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram. Image: File

Pakistan has strongly called for unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial reserves to revive its war-battered economy and to save the lives of millions of suffering Afghans.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, said there is no legal justification for depriving Afghan people of their national assets.

He urged the international community to respond positively to UN humanitarian and refugee response appeals.

The Pakistani envoy said Pakistan has delivered $30 million worth of food and other assistance to Afghanistan and currently hosts nearly four million Afghan refugees.

Reaffirming the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and in ensuring that its territory is not used by any terrorist group, Akram said that Pakistan is glad that sponsors of terrorism against it have been obliged to leave Afghanistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged people to join international initiatives for addressing the Afghan crisis, which has put millions of Afghans, especially children, at risk of starvation.

He had also expressed the resolve to raise his voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

