Pakistan can progress only by following teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this while talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who called on him in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan as a nation can progress only by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who called on him in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Matters pertaining to the establishment of the National Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority to provide guidance to youth in the light of principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah were discussed during the meeting.

Maulana Jameel appreciated the efforts of the prime minister in implementing the welfare model of the state of Madinah as well as the emphasis on character building of the youth in the light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI سے معروف مذہبی سکالرمولانا @TariqJamilOFCL کی ملاقات۔سیرت النبی ﷺکی تعلیمات کی روشنی میں نوجوانوں کی کردار سازی کے لیے قومی رحمت اللعالمین اتھارٹی کے مجوزہ کردار سے متعلق امور پر تبادلہ خیال۔#APPNews #PMImranKhan @PakPMO pic.twitter.com/rJQcSpP0Ey — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) January 6, 2022

On December 5, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said protection of lives and property of foreigners, and minorities was responsibility of the state and urged Ulema and scholars to teach the people true spirit of Islam.

Talking to a private news channel, he had said PM Imran had already taken notice of the Sialkot incident and he himself was monitoring the investigation into the matter.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, Qadri had said investigation was underway and perpetrators involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

The minister also had proposed to constitute a comprehensive commission taking all segments of the society on board on the inhuman incident.