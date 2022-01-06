Pakistan can progress only by following teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): PM

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 01:10 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this while talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who called on him in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan as a nation can progress only by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) while talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who called on him in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read more: PM Imran wishes Maulana Tariq Jameel speedy recovery from COVID-19

Matters pertaining to the establishment of the National Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority to provide guidance to youth in the light of principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah were discussed during the meeting.

Maulana Jameel appreciated the efforts of the prime minister in implementing the welfare model of the state of Madinah as well as the emphasis on character building of the youth in the light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On December 5, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said protection of lives and property of foreigners, and minorities was responsibility of the state and urged Ulema and scholars to teach the people true spirit of Islam.

Talking to a private news channel, he had said PM Imran had already taken notice of the Sialkot incident and he himself was monitoring the investigation into the matter.

Read more: Ulema offer help to end TLP-govt standoff during meeting with President Alvi

Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, Qadri had said investigation was underway and perpetrators involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

The minister also had proposed to constitute a comprehensive commission taking all segments of the society on board on the inhuman incident.

Read More

8 mins ago
FM Qureshi calls for robust global action to curb illicit financial flows to safe havens

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for immediate and robust...
1 hour ago
Hong Kong bans flights from Pakistan, 7 other countries amid surge in Omicron cases

HONG KONG: Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations...
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan congratulates Murad Saeed, NHA for saving public money

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Federal Minister for Communications...
2 hours ago
ICAO withdraws safety objection after Pakistan pilot scandal

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has said Pakistan’s civil aviation regulator...
3 hours ago
Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark in Pakistan after three months

ISLAMABAD: Since October 14, 2021, Covid-19 cases have crossed the 1,000 mark...
3 hours ago
Reports of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif 'baseless': DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday dubbed reports of...