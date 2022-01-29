Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 11:31 am

29th Jan, 2022. 11:31 am

Pakistan charting new path for robust, sustainable development: PM Imran

Pakistan charting new path for robust, sustainable development: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that relations with China are a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which has full support across the political spectrum.

In an article published in the Chinese daily “Global Times,” he stated that the Pakistan-China relationship is unique among inter-state interactions.

The Prime Minister cited that the two countries’ history of friendship is a unique narrative of steadfast mutual support, trust, and respect.

He stated that China has recently become Pakistan’s greatest trade and investment partner, with bilateral trade reaching historic highs last year.

Read more: Industrial sector making progress due to govt’s successful policies, says PM Imran

Referring to the crisis in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the international community’s involvement in order to avoid economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis.

He claimed that the 20-year period of instability and turbulence in Afghanistan had come to an end, with the prospect of peace coming to the country.

The Prime Minister articulated that preserving a strategic balance in the region is essential for long-term peace in South Asia.

Read more: PM Imran briefed on ongoing talks, projects ahead of his China visit

He highlighted that all lingering issues, such as border disputes and the Kashmir dispute, should be handled via negotiation and diplomacy in accordance with international law principles.

Pakistan is charting a new route for robust and sustainable development, according to Imran Khan, and is working to realise its potential as a geoeconomic powerhouse.

He stated that Pakistan’s new National Security Policy is based on his government’s goal of a people-centred approach to ensure prosperity, fundamental rights, and social justice.

