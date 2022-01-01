Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners under agreement
Under the Consular Access Agreement, Pakistan and India have exchanged the list of each other’s nationals held in jails by both countries, a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday.
The statement said the government of Pakistan has shared a list of 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 577 fishermen with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Read more: Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities
Similarly, under the agreement, the Indian government has also shared the list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.
The statement read: “This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 01 January and 01 July, respectively.”
The signing of 2008 pact between the neighbours has helped expedite the process of identification and release of hundreds of prisoners including a majority of fishermen.
Read more: 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Lahore via Wagah border
In November 2021, Pakistani authorities had released 20 Indian fishermen from Karachi’s Malir jail as a goodwill gesture towards India. The fishermen were arrested for trespassing into Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.
Read More
Muslim scholars underline need to familiarise youth with principles of Riasat-e-Madina
ISLAMABAD: A number of eminent Muslim scholars on Saturday stressed upon inculcation...
‘FBR witnesses record tax collection of Rs2,920 billion in second quarter of FY21-22’
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said...
Two alleged TTP terrorists arrested in Karachi
KARACHI: Two terrorists belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and...
Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities
ISLAMABAD: As per the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations...
LHC says only family courts could try 'second marriage offence'
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that only family courts...