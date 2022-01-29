Pakistan launches customized guide to combat drugs under Counter-Terrorism programme

ISLAMABAD: To counter drugs and crimes, Pakistan has launched a Customized Practical Guide on Requesting Evidence Across Border.

The Practical Guide was introduced in Islamabad at an event co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

It was concocted with the assistance of key partners, including the European Union, as part of the Pakistan Action to Counter-Terrorism programme.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, speaking at the inauguration, said the incumbent government is well aware of the dangers posed by the misuse of cyberspace.

According to him, the government is committed to modernising its systems, increasing their efficiency, and improving digital connectivity in accordance with the new cyber security policy.