Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 01:07 pm

Pakistan Navy assumes command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150 for the 12th time, Bol News quoted the Pakistan Navy spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain, said the spokesperson.

Read more: Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

Commodore Waqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy has been appointed the new commander of the Combined Task Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Waqar Muhammad expressed the determination of the Pakistan Navy to continue to work with the navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region.

He said that the Combined Task Force takes action against terrorism and other illegal activities at the sea.

The commander said the Task Force was performing its duties in the Indian Ocean under the supervision of Combined Maritime Forces.

On January 7, the Pakistan Navy (PN) had undertaken humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in flood-hit areas of the province.

Read more: Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson had said in a statement on Twitter that PN had established free medical camps, de-flooded from residential areas, provided essential relief commodities & delivered ration bags to the aggrieved populace of affected areas.

Read More

14 hours ago
Criminal justice system being reformed to ensure rule of law, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that for the first time...
15 hours ago
Foreign cargo ship catches fire at Karachi Port

A fire broke out at foreign cargo ship at the Port of...
16 hours ago
Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the National Accountability...
17 hours ago
Murree tragedy: CM Buzdar removes 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner from office

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner...
17 hours ago
Pakistan to further intensify multi-dimensional ties with Indonesia, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the...
18 hours ago
Lahore court acquits woman in blasphemy case

LAHORE:A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday acquitted a woman arrested on the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meesha Shafi harassment case against Ali Zafar
2 mins ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
10 mins ago
‘Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday quoted a...
Shiba Inu to PKR
11 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Dogecoin to PKR
15 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600