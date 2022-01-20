Pakistan Navy assumes command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150 for the 12th time, Bol News quoted the Pakistan Navy spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain, said the spokesperson.

Commodore Waqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy has been appointed the new commander of the Combined Task Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Waqar Muhammad expressed the determination of the Pakistan Navy to continue to work with the navies of other countries for peace and stability in the region.

He said that the Combined Task Force takes action against terrorism and other illegal activities at the sea.

The commander said the Task Force was performing its duties in the Indian Ocean under the supervision of Combined Maritime Forces.

On January 7, the Pakistan Navy (PN) had undertaken humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in flood-hit areas of the province.

