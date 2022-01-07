Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan Navy steps in to help flood affectees as heavy rains lash Balochistan—Image: Screen grab/@dgprPaknavy

As Balochistan continues whirling from the havoc caused by torrential rains in the first week of 2022, the Pakistan Navy (PN) undertook humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in flood-hit areas of the province.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter that PN established free medical camps, de-flooded from residential areas, provided essential relief commodities & delivered ration bags to the aggrieved populace of affected areas.

“Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung areas like Bandri village, Musa Mor, Jiwani and Mullah bund and distributed relief commodities. More than 1,000 patients were provided free medicines & treatment,” the statement added.

On the other hand, the Motorway Police also directed the people in Balochistan to avoid unnecessary travel, keep the speed very slow during rain or snowfall, and use fog lights.

According to the instructions issued by the Motorway Police, vehicles should keep a safe distance from each other, motorcyclists should use helmets, in case of emergency they can contact the Motorway Police Helpline 130.

The Disaster Management Authority of Balochistan, District Administration, Levies Force and related agencies have been alerted and machinery for clearing highways is also available on the highways.

The meteorological department said that this series of winter rains and snowfall is likely to continue till Sunday.