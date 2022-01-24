Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk

24th Jan, 2022. 12:38 pm

Pakistan Navy inducts Tughril ship, Sea-King helicopters in its fleet

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on this occasion. Image: Screengrab from PTV

KARACHI: A ceremony to induct China-built Pakistan Navy Station (PNS) Tughril and Qatar gifted Sea-King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy fleet was held in Karachi on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing the ceremony, the president said that the Pak-China friendship was time-tested and getting stronger with each and every passing day.

Read more: Pakistan Navy Ship ‘Tabuk’ visits port of Duqm in Oman

He said that although Pakistan was a peace-loving country and had no nefarious designs against anyone, however, at the same time, it was also capable to foil ill designs of the enemy.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was not in any arms race with any country as its defence capability was only for safeguarding its national interest and sovereignty.

“I congratulate all those who were involved in the ship of the type-054 class-frigate and Sea-King helicopter projects and I commend the efforts of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, our Chinese partners and Qatar Emiri forces for successful induction of these platforms in Pakistan Navy,” he said.

Read more: Pakistan Navy assumes command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150

Sea-King helicopters. Image: Screengrab from PTV

He also lauded the timely completion of the first ship of the type-054 class-frigate and delivery of the 10 helicopters. President Alvi said that the project of the ship was another manifestation of deep friendship with China.

