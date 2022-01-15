Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

15th Jan, 2022. 04:50 pm

Pakistan Navy recovers body of a lady who drowned in Rawal Lake

Pakistan Navy diver recovers female’s body from freezing waters of Rawal Lake

Rawal Lake is an artificial reservoir that provides the water to twin cities—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD (T) in a rescue operation, recovered the body of a lady who drowned in Rawal Lake.

The search operation, in the ice-cold waters of the lake, was conducted immediately on receiving the call for assistance from Islamabad Police and Capital Development Authority (CDA), said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Read more: Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

Later, the body of the deceased lady was handed over to the family. Pakistan Navy diver’s prompt and quick response was a manifestation of organisational professionalism and dedication, it added.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy Diving teams also stationed at Sailing club locality have performed various successful search and rescue operations in Northern areas and at Mangla Dam.

It mentioned that the basic aim of deputing the Pakistan Navy diving team at Rawal Lake near the sailing club is to provide assistance to civil authorities and counter any emergency situations.

