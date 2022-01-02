Pakistan Navy Ship ‘Tabuk’ visits port of Duqm in Oman

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 11:43 am

The ship was welcomed by Omani Naval and Pakistan embassy’s officials. Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk visited port of Duqm in Oman during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrols, Bol news reported on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Navy, upon arrival at the port, the ship was welcomed by Omani Naval and Pakistan embassy’s officials.

On this occasion, the commanding officer of the ship called on Omani officials and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral naval cooperation.

Read more: Pakistan Navy participates in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with Sri Lankan Navy

On December 18, Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril had visited Colombo to participate in bilateral Exercise Lion Star with the Sri Lankan Navy.

The CO of PNS Tughril had called on Western Naval Area Cdr of Srilanka Navy and conveyed regards of CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir had visited Tema, Ghana and established a free Medical Camp. The ship was received by Pak Defence Attaché and naval officials of Ghana.

During the port visit, Mission Cdr along with CO had called on Military dignitaries of the host country & discussed matters of mutual interests.

