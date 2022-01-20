Pakistan ranks second in global post-Covid normalcy index

The Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday reported that the positivity ratio in Pakistan had reached 11.55 per cent. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan ranked number two in the world in the Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.

“Pak was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in top 3 in all three rankings,” Asad Umar tweeted sharing a list of the normalcy index, which measures the normalcy level viewing the pre-pandemic activities.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday reported that the positivity ratio in Pakistan had reached 11.55 per cent, as 6,808 people out of 58,943 tested positive during the last 24 hours. While five patients died of coronavirus.

The ministry said that 918 people were on critical care in the country.

Crackdown against non-compliance of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures and unvaccinated people is continuing across the country.

According to details, teams are inspecting and sealing non-compliant shops in various parts of the country. The teams of the health department vaccinated various people on the spot and also issued notices to unvaccinated people, Radio Pakistan reported.